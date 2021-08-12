Zel Reaches Market Cap of $18.20 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.26 or 0.00299255 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.06 or 0.00131379 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.23 or 0.00152127 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00008933 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002110 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

