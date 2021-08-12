Zelwin (ZLW) Hits Market Capitalization of $485.20 Million

Zelwin (CURRENCY:ZLW) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 12th. Zelwin has a total market cap of $485.20 million and $820,994.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zelwin coin can currently be purchased for about $6.72 or 0.00015253 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zelwin has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00055102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00015014 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.75 or 0.00862546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00108681 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.44 or 0.00155454 BTC.

Zelwin Coin Profile

ZLW is a coin. Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,251,543 coins. Zelwin’s official Twitter account is @ZELWINofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zelwin’s official website is zelwin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Online trading platform ZELWIN is a place where digital assets and e-commerce are combined. For every purchase, customers get guaranteed cashback in ZLW tokens. They instantly are able to exchange these tokens for various cryptocurrencies, USD/EUR, send them to VISA/MasterCard, or save them up. “

Buying and Selling Zelwin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zelwin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zelwin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zelwin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

