Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.90.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZEN. UBS Group raised shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $5,785,357.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 835,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,134,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 7,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $906,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,285 shares of company stock worth $24,139,944. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Zendesk by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk stock opened at $124.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.68. Zendesk has a 1-year low of $85.44 and a 1-year high of $166.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.96 and a beta of 1.20.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

