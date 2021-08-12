Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.90.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZEN. UBS Group raised shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.
In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $5,785,357.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 835,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,134,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 7,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $906,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,285 shares of company stock worth $24,139,944. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Zendesk stock opened at $124.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.68. Zendesk has a 1-year low of $85.44 and a 1-year high of $166.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.96 and a beta of 1.20.
Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Zendesk
Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.
