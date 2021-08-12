Zenfuse (ZEFU) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $84,694.00

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Zenfuse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0728 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. Zenfuse has a total market capitalization of $4.54 million and approximately $84,694.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00055896 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002997 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00015127 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $392.35 or 0.00881305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00110965 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001985 BTC.

About Zenfuse

ZEFU is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,389,351 coins. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

