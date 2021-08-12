ZEON Trading 17.3% Lower This Week (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 63.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. One ZEON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZEON has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. ZEON has a market cap of $14.73 million and approximately $3,198.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00056783 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00015341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $407.65 or 0.00901865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00111700 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002019 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON is a coin. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

