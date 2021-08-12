Zepp Health (ZEPP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Zepp Health had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $175.11 million during the quarter.

Get Zepp Health alerts:

NYSE:ZEPP opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.86. Zepp Health has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $20.25.

Zepp Health Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Zepp Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zepp Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.