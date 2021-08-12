Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Market Cap Reaches $909,255.41

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Zero Utility Token coin can now be bought for about $938.58 or 0.02129893 BTC on popular exchanges. Zero Utility Token has a market capitalization of $909,255.41 and $281.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00055297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00014979 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $379.93 or 0.00862160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00108682 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.16 or 0.00154669 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Profile

ZUT is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io . Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

