Zerogoki USD (zUSD) Price Hits $0.95 on Exchanges

Zerogoki USD (CURRENCY:zUSD) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Zerogoki USD has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and $576,876.00 worth of Zerogoki USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zerogoki USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00002140 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Zerogoki USD has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00055636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00015260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $389.41 or 0.00877299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.01 or 0.00110413 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.98 or 0.00155404 BTC.

About Zerogoki USD

Zerogoki USD is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2019. Zerogoki USD’s total supply is 3,261,537 coins. Zerogoki USD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments. “

Zerogoki USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zerogoki USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zerogoki USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zerogoki USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

