ZeroSwap (ZEE) Trading 31.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One ZeroSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000538 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded 31.6% higher against the dollar. ZeroSwap has a total market cap of $12.22 million and $1.37 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00055136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00014947 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.13 or 0.00868103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00109617 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00043208 BTC.

About ZeroSwap

ZEE is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,751,060 coins. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

