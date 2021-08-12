Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)’s stock price rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.83 and last traded at $5.81. Approximately 7,388 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 581,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

ZETA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.13.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.94). On average, equities analysts expect that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,470,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,680,000.

About Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

