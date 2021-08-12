ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) Market Capitalization Achieves $61,904.46

ZeusNetwork (CURRENCY:ZEUS) traded up 90.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. During the last seven days, ZeusNetwork has traded 128% higher against the dollar. One ZeusNetwork coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeusNetwork has a total market capitalization of $61,904.46 and $227.00 worth of ZeusNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006169 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007017 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000101 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000181 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000025 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZeusNetwork Coin Profile

ZeusNetwork (CRYPTO:ZEUS) is a coin. ZeusNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000,000 coins. The official website for ZeusNetwork is zeusfundme.com . ZeusNetwork’s official Twitter account is @network_zeus and its Facebook page is accessible here

