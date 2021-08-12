Zigcoin (ZIG) Trading 9.3% Higher This Week

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 12th. Zigcoin has a total market capitalization of $11.44 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zigcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0525 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Zigcoin has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zigcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00055636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00015260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $389.41 or 0.00877299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.01 or 0.00110413 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.98 or 0.00155404 BTC.

Zigcoin Coin Profile

Zigcoin (CRYPTO:ZIG) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 218,060,785 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Zigcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zigcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zigcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zigcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zigcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.