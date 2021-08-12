ZIMBOCASH Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $33,045.00 (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 12th. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a total market capitalization of $8.14 million and approximately $33,045.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00046529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.26 or 0.00142760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.39 or 0.00152075 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,372.95 or 1.00138490 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $384.76 or 0.00868307 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Coin Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,570,153,155 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

