Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up about 2.0% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Chicago Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Zoetis worth $51,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,574,000. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 246,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,854,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 220.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.58.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $2.43 on Thursday, reaching $199.84. 827,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,606. The company has a market capitalization of $94.71 billion, a PE ratio of 53.87, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $207.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.39.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,068,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

