Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Director Acquires $148,300.00 in Stock

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Director Cam L. Garner bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $148,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Zogenix stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.60. 842,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 7.77. Zogenix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $25.51.

Get Zogenix alerts:

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.12). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 60.93% and a negative net margin of 917.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZGNX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,746,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,136,000 after purchasing an additional 578,391 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Zogenix by 178.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 33,465 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Zogenix by 79.1% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 11,364 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zogenix by 39.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 40,433 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 1.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,781,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,769,000 after buying an additional 24,635 shares during the last quarter.

ZGNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James set a $17.67 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.78.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.