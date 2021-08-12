Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Shares Gap Down to $0.56

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.56, but opened at $0.49. Zomedica shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 541,215 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $509.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15.

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

In other Zomedica news, Director Johnny D. Powers sold 125,000 shares of Zomedica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Cohen sold 3,193,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $2,586,937.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,987,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,246,563. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZOM. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Zomedica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zomedica in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Zomedica by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,896,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 1,054,409 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zomedica in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Zomedica in the first quarter worth about $739,000. Institutional investors own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

About Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.

