Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Shares Gap Down to $0.56

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.56, but opened at $0.49. Zomedica shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 541,215 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of $509.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15.
Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZOM. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Zomedica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zomedica in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Zomedica by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,896,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 1,054,409 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zomedica in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Zomedica in the first quarter worth about $739,000. Institutional investors own 10.71% of the company’s stock.
About Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)
Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.
