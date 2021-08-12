Zoracles (ZORA) Price Hits $260.58 on Top Exchanges

Zoracles (CURRENCY:ZORA) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Zoracles coin can now be purchased for $260.58 or 0.00581474 BTC on popular exchanges. Zoracles has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $52,160.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zoracles has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00047022 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.41 or 0.00143732 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.42 or 0.00154920 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,706.15 or 0.99761376 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $392.85 or 0.00876644 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Zoracles Profile

Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zoracles’ official message board is zoracles.medium.com . Zoracles’ official website is zoracles.com . The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

