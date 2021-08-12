Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Insider Gary McGrath Purchases 33 Shares

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) insider Gary McGrath purchased 33 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.97) per share, for a total transaction of £150.81 ($197.03).

Gary McGrath also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Gary McGrath acquired 32 shares of Zotefoams stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 475 ($6.21) per share, for a total transaction of £152 ($198.59).

On Tuesday, June 8th, Gary McGrath sold 15,616 shares of Zotefoams stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 477 ($6.23), for a total value of £74,488.32 ($97,319.47).

Shares of ZTF traded up GBX 4.25 ($0.06) on Thursday, hitting GBX 459.25 ($6.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,513. The firm has a market capitalization of £223.29 million and a P/E ratio of 31.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.73. Zotefoams plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 360 ($4.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 530 ($6.92). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 461.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Zotefoams’s payout ratio is currently 0.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on shares of Zotefoams in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on shares of Zotefoams in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About Zotefoams

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

