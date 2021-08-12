ZUM TOKEN Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 52.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 12th. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $429,190.84 and approximately $68,741.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded 55.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.19 or 0.00579843 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 56.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000170 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 71,583,527,079 coins and its circulating supply is 14,022,070,784 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

