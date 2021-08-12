Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 416 Price Target at Barclays

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been assigned a CHF 416 target price by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZURN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 430 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group set a CHF 465 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 451.90 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 430 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 434 target price on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 424.19.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1 year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.