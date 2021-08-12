Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) PT Set at CHF 434 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) received a CHF 434 price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a CHF 465 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 365 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 430 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 380 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zurich Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 423.09.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52-week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

