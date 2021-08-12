Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) PT Set at CHF 445 by Royal Bank of Canada

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) received a CHF 445 price target from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ZURN. UBS Group set a CHF 465 target price on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 target price on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 451.90 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays set a CHF 416 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 380 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Zurich Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 424.19.

Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of CHF 262.10 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

