Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) PT Set at CHF 465 by UBS Group

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) received a CHF 465 target price from investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ZURN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 380 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 430 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 434 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 445 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 424.19.

Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of CHF 262.10 and a twelve month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

