ZUSD (ZUSD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $142,793.00

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 12th. ZUSD has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $142,793.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZUSD has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One ZUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00047295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.61 or 0.00144903 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.44 or 0.00155737 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,502.93 or 0.99802601 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.82 or 0.00878691 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

