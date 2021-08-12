Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 57.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,077 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Zymeworks worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 33,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 83,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 21.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 60.2% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Zymeworks news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 12,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $457,604.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,543.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $32.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.38. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $59.03. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.26). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 619.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZYME. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Zymeworks from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Zymeworks Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

