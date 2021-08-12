Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.56.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZYNE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 152.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,537,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 927,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 70,113 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 962,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after buying an additional 241,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 16,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.06. The company has a market cap of $181.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.41. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It improves the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions, including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

