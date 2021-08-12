Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.120-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.73 billion-$2.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.Zynga also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.100-$-0.100 EPS.

NASDAQ:ZNGA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.04. The company had a trading volume of 163,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,740,568. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31. Zynga has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get Zynga alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ZNGA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.23.

In related news, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 1,267,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $14,111,994.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,462.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 293,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,459,224 shares of company stock valued at $37,234,724 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zynga

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.