Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.100-$-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $665 million-$665 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $721.69 million.Zynga also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.120 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZNGA. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zynga has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.23.

Zynga stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,740,568. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 0.06. Zynga has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31.

In other news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,539 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 348,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $3,574,195.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,397,618.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,459,224 shares of company stock worth $37,234,724 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

