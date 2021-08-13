-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) to report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Stealth BioTherapeutics also posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Get Stealth BioTherapeutics alerts:

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 1,995.9% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 788,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 750,417 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 881,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 313,182 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 78,804 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITO opened at $1.29 on Friday. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $2.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.46. The firm has a market cap of $73.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.03.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stealth BioTherapeutics (MITO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.