$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Maverix Metals’ earnings. Maverix Metals also reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Maverix Metals will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Maverix Metals.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 70.49% and a return on equity of 5.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $8.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

Shares of NYSE MMX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.66. The company had a trading volume of 95,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,716. Maverix Metals has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $679.64 million, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Maverix Metals by 30.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,267,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,615,000 after acquiring an additional 754,763 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Maverix Metals by 84.9% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,568,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 720,157 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 1.4% in the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 874,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 11,857 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 37.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 366,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100,190 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 27.8% in the second quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 310,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

