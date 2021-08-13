$0.06 EPS Expected for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Certara’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Certara will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02).

A number of research analysts have commented on CERT shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Certara in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

CERT traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.91. The stock had a trading volume of 169,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,138. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion and a PE ratio of -90.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.86. Certara has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $41.79.

In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 7,252,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $188,568,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Aspbury sold 19,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $533,009.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,632,930 shares of company stock worth $198,614,486. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Certara by 2,554.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,839,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657,379 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Certara by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,487 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Certara by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,635,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,998,000 after purchasing an additional 218,809 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Certara by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,023,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,551,000 after purchasing an additional 76,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Certara by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,778,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,865,000 after purchasing an additional 801,502 shares in the last quarter. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

