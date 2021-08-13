$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Simulations Plus reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 million.

SLP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $573,412.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,471,512 shares in the company, valued at $239,673,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $586,505.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,443,657 shares in the company, valued at $209,251,808.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,978 shares of company stock worth $1,881,307. Company insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 284.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Simulations Plus in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 63.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 30.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.68. 8 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,256. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $42.02 and a 52-week high of $90.92. The company has a market capitalization of $939.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of -0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

Earnings History and Estimates for Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)

