$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.07. Ladder Capital reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.69%.

LADR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

In related news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 20,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 609,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,509,791.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 7,352 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $91,532.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,401.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 23,949 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,298,000 after acquiring an additional 182,916 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,624,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,606,000 after acquiring an additional 241,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. 52.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LADR stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.33. The company had a trading volume of 280,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,999. Ladder Capital has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 100.81, a quick ratio of 100.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.42 and a beta of 2.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 258.06%.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

