-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2021

Analysts expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. New Street Research started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEVA. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $237,560,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $93,423,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,076,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $10,699,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $5,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEVA traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.39. The company had a trading volume of 7,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,379. Aeva Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares? 

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeva Technologies (AEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.