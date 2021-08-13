-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aeva Technologies.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. New Street Research started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEVA. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $237,560,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $93,423,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,076,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $10,699,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $5,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEVA traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.39. The company had a trading volume of 7,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,379. Aeva Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeva Technologies (AEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.