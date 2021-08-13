-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.10). National CineMedia posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for National CineMedia.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 million. National CineMedia’s quarterly revenue was up 250.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NCMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley upped their target price on National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.31.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

NCMI stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $6.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $221.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is -20.00%.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National CineMedia (NCMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.