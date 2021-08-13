$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to announce earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. PennantPark Investment also posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 159.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PNNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the first quarter worth about $60,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 56,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 28,450 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.64% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,982. PennantPark Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $451.25 million, a P/E ratio of 3.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.69%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

