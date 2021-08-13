$0.21 EPS Expected for Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) will announce $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.26. Sharps Compliance posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sharps Compliance.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMED. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sharps Compliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

In other news, CEO David P. Tusa sold 10,799 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $180,883.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,357.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 13,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $158,132.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 654,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,889,484.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 206,868 shares of company stock worth $2,898,200. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMED. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 29,043 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Sharps Compliance by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 86.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 68,917 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 389.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 20,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMED opened at $9.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.34. Sharps Compliance has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $18.67. The stock has a market cap of $168.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sharps Compliance (SMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.