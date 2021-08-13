$0.22 EPS Expected for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.21. Magic Software Enterprises reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Magic Software Enterprises.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 14.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGIC. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 88.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the first quarter worth $137,000. 17.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGIC opened at $20.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $20.10.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.