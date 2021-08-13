$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) to post $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.27. CNH Industrial reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CNHI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. AlphaValue raised CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,542,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.66. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 481,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 34.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

