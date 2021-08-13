$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) will announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.18. Energy Transfer posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 15.69%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research raised Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho began coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,089,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.17 per share, for a total transaction of $9,993,722.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,049,370 shares of company stock valued at $18,968,690 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ET opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.29. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is -338.89%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

