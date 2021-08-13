$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) will announce earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Universal Technical Institute reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 9.31%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Technical Institute currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 11.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 119.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 11.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 50.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UTI opened at $6.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.06. The firm has a market cap of $227.48 million, a P/E ratio of 346.50, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $8.23.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

