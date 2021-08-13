-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) will announce ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for XOMA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.67) to $0.14. XOMA reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 180%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XOMA will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to $0.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow XOMA.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. XOMA had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 11.89%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Aegis assumed coverage on XOMA in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

XOMA stock opened at $31.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.36. The firm has a market cap of $358.67 million, a P/E ratio of 166.89 and a beta of 0.90. XOMA has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $46.32.

In other XOMA news, CEO James R. Neal sold 9,027 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $303,487.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,887.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOMA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XOMA by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of XOMA by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,908 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of XOMA by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XOMA by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of XOMA by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

