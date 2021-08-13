$0.28 EPS Expected for Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Shore Bancshares’ earnings. Shore Bancshares posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Shore Bancshares.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 7.78%.

NASDAQ SHBI traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $17.78. 932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,237. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.02. Shore Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $18.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,309 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,923 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Shore Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $1,106,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 59.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 941,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,023,000 after purchasing an additional 54,454 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

See Also: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shore Bancshares (SHBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.