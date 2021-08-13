$0.34 EPS Expected for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) will report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ameresco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.42. Ameresco reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMRC. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

In related news, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $253,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,626.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 10,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $675,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,877 shares of company stock valued at $3,406,072. Corporate insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Ameresco by 14.9% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 16.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 43.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 6.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 41.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ameresco stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $68.44. 437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,087. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.44. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $70.25.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

