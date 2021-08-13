$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Juniper Networks reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Juniper Networks.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.22.

In other Juniper Networks news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $954,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $156,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,152 shares of company stock worth $1,926,707. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,032 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 10,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 55,589 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 16,865 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $29.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Juniper Networks (JNPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.