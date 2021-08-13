$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) will report $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apartment Income REIT.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Income REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.78.

Apartment Income REIT stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.41. The stock had a trading volume of 219,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,174. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.04. Apartment Income REIT has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $53.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.42%.

In other news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 6,902 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $345,169.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,491.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $110,329.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,118.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $525,916 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,243,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,014,000 after purchasing an additional 953,421 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,389,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099,283 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,773,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,975,000 after buying an additional 590,980 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,335,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,374,000 after buying an additional 234,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,695,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,798,000 after buying an additional 436,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apartment Income REIT (AIRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.