-$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.65) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for fuboTV’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.77). fuboTV reported earnings per share of ($1.65) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full-year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($1.95). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for fuboTV.

Get fuboTV alerts:

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.43 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 110.20% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 196.2% on a year-over-year basis.

FUBO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $15,698,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,042,440.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in fuboTV by 701.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,624,000 after buying an additional 7,676,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in fuboTV by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,658,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,239,000 after buying an additional 3,095,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in fuboTV by 345.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,797,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,720,000 after buying an additional 1,394,012 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in fuboTV by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,107,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,658,000 after buying an additional 1,141,339 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in fuboTV by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,444,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,496,000 after buying an additional 1,058,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FUBO traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,497,545. fuboTV has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $62.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.87.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on fuboTV (FUBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.