-$0.66 EPS Expected for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to post ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Merus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.58). Merus posted earnings per share of ($0.79) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($2.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.79) to ($2.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Merus had a negative net margin of 231.19% and a negative return on equity of 51.93%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MRUS shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, June 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday. upgraded Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup upgraded Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,186,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $45,359,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lex Bakker sold 3,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $81,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Merus by 214.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merus by 3,238.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $19.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,568. Merus has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $31.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.54.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

