$0.83 EPS Expected for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) will report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.85. IHS Markit posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INFO. Truist boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities upped their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,190 shares of company stock worth $16,935,059 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFO. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in IHS Markit by 66.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in IHS Markit by 187.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:INFO traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.54. 1,098,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,536,075. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.18. The company has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit has a 52 week low of $76.04 and a 52 week high of $120.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

