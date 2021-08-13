$0.84 EPS Expected for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) will report earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.77. WSFS Financial reported earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $4.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $106.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.98 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. WSFS Financial’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS.

WSFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $46.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.65. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $55.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.23%.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 13,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $728,897.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,064 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $163,954.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,454.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,181 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,893 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 77.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter worth $52,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 23.2% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter worth $203,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

